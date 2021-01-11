Mendenhall Duals prove difficult challenge for Perry wrestling

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

After previously driving north for a quad meet during the week, Perry wrestling headed down the road again for the Jack Mendenhall Duals in Ames where the Bluejays took on four schools Saturday, two of which compete in Class 3A competition. With a number of slots empty in each dual, Perry was unable to lock down a team win.

Overall, the Bluejays had nine ranked opponents on their slate according to The Predicament, four of which resulted in forfeited wins. The closest Perry came to pulling off an upset against a ranked matchup came against Ballard as Tanner Burgin (138) lasted almost two rounds against No. 10 Gage Long from Ballard.

While those ranked names made for a hurdle, Perry's No. 7 Cole Nelson (120) looked to climb the leaderboard further after defeating No. 5 ranked Rylie Anderson earlier in the week. Nelson had a busy afternoon as he competed in all four duals, winning before the third round could begin three times. That included two major decisions, a first-round pin and topped off with 17-2 tech fall over Ballard's Luke Hartsook, who took third place in last year's conference tournament.

Beyond Nelson's four wins, the scoreboard proved difficult to move. Discounting forfeited points, both Indianola and Ballard prevented any other Bluejay from winning. Against Pocahontas Area, both Jeb Stewart (145) and Keegan Snyder (160) won via major decision. Stewart also came within one takedown against Ballard. Cayden Widen (160) had Perry's only other W, winning with a 3:12 pin.

Next Up

Perry will face ADM and Carroll at home Thursday.