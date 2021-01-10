Woodward wrestling wins two of three in Boone quad

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Following Tuesday night's triple sweep, Woodward-Granger met up for a quad meet in Boone on Thursday along with Perry and Bondurant-Farrar for the Hawks' second of three events this week.

Bondurant-Farrar 64 - Woodward-Granger 15

Featuring five ranked names in the class, the Bluejays proved to have the upper hand in the night's first dual as it was not until Dustin Harney (152 pounds) stepped up in the fourth round to give Woodward its first points.

Jon McKeever (170) was pushed to the edge against Porter Smith but after being tied up after two rounds, wound up on top with two takedowns. Devan Brown (195) gave Woodward it's only other win with a 4:28 pin.

Woodward-Granger 54 - Perry 25

A shorthanded Perry squad made quick work for the Hawks, beating the Bluejays in a dual the second time this season. With six Bluejay forfeits, Woodward's card was limited to just three wins from Harney, McKeever and Brown. Perry won four on its own. Of note, this was the second time this season Riece Graham (126) was not able to face his former Bluejays as he was injured before the season's first meeting and no one in his class from Perry was available Thursday.

Woodward-Granger 54 - Boone 30

It was a similar story against the Toreadors as Woodward won by default on five occasions. Against the remaining card, both Harney and McKeever notched wins to finish a perfect 3-0.

Brown wasn't as lucky as he only escaped one from No. 2 ranked Taner Harvey before falling in the second round. Further down the list, Graham picked up a win after previously losing to Bondurant while Jayden Flugge-Smith also finished on top for a win.