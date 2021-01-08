Perry's Nelson, Stewart undefeated at quad wrestling meet

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Following a brief time on the sidelines due to a COVID-19 quarantine aided by the scheduled break, Perry wrestling was back in the circle Thursday at Boone along with Woodward-Granger and Bondurant-Farrar.

Boone 48 - Perry 15

Facing the conference foe Toreadors was a slippery slope as five automatic forfeits put the Bluejays behind the eight ball from the jump. In search of some improvements among all the team's pieces, Perry found a couple of wins with Cole Nelson (120 pounds) and Jeb Stewart (145).

Nelson comes into the new year with the No. 7 ranking in Class 3A and narrowly won 5-2 over Ty Solverson. Jeb Stewart had just over 30 seconds before pinning Seth Morris. And while the score was in favor of Boone, Ian Castellanos had quite the barnburner in a 16-10 decision against Gage Smith to cap the dual.

Woodward-Granger 54 - Perry 25

The last time these two county rivals met, the Hawks won 47-27. On the surface, it's a step back as the margin grew even larger, but so did Perry's forfeit count. Woodward was aided by six automatic wins as Perry didn't fill a number of weight classes.

The Bluejays managed to win four matches outright compared to three from the Hawks. Heading the score, Nelson won in just over a minute while Keegan Snyder won a 9-0 major decision.

Bondurant-Farrar 68 - Perry 9

Taking on a team with five ranked athletes was a hurdle Perry was not prepped for, and hindered further by the seven forfeits to Bondurant. In the team's limited action, Stewart and Nelson both managed to stay undefeated on the night.

Nelson proved the pundit rankings wrong as he dug deep in bonus time for a 7:20 pin over No. 5 Rylie Anderson. The last time these two met, Nelson was crowned the 113-pound conference champ, making Nelson 2-1 in their three most recent matchups.

Next Up

Perry travels Saturday to Ames for a varsity invitational where Boone is also visiting with a host of schools including Dowling Catholic, Indianola and Carroll.