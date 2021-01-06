Woodward basketball rides three game streak to open year

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

The Hawks are now on a three-game win streak after coming out of the gate in 2021 with back-to-back conference wins to start the week. Woodward-Granger (4-5, 3-3) opened with a road win Monday against Madrid (3-6, 1-5) and followed up the following night at home against Pleasantville (3-3, 1-3).

Woodward-Granger 56 - Madrid 42

Going back and forth for three quarters, the Hawks finally kicked into high gear in the final eight minutes to pull away with a cloud of dust. Holding onto a 39-34 lead entering the fourth quarter, Woodward closed the deal with a 19-8 run, the Hawks' third-highest point total in a single quarter this season.

That came via a widespread offensive attack that for the first time this season featured four players in double digits. Carter Moran led the way with 11 points while Dylan Backe, Worth Henry and Walker Deputy each tallied 10 points.

Backe also made a name for himself on the opposite end of the court as he logged a season-high seven steals, helping create a nine turnover margin that flustered the Tigers down the stretch.

Woodward-Granger 56 - Pleasantville 51

The momentum from Monday was paused as Pleasantville put up the first points on back-to-back possessions. That was merely an inconvenience for the Hawks who held a 31-16 lead at halftime thanks to a dominant 18-point second quarter after adjusting to the Trojans' defense.

Pleasantville made a storm of its own down the stretch with 22 points in the final period thanks to Mason Scheve scoring 24 points all night (pushing him to No. 2 in the conference headboard). W-G's progress was too far ahead thanks to Henry (13 points) and Trevor Simmons (11 points) sitting atop the leaderboard, each with season-high totals.

Defensively, Backe remained a stalwart as he stole another five balls. He now has 3.5 steals per game, the highest mark in the conference. Brody Nardini had two steals Tuesday and ranks second in the WCAC with 2.3 swipes per game.

Next Up

The challenge ramps up Friday as the Hawks road trip to ACGC (6-2, 4-2) where they'll aim to contain the conference's leading scorer Eli Kading.