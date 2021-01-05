Woodward-Granger wrestling sweeps trio of competition

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Woodward-Granger wrestling came into the new year ready for Tuesday's quad even at Martensdale-St Marys. With an overwhelming roster compared to the trio of opponents, the Hawks walked away unscathed and with a number of crowning achievements in tow.

Woodward-Granger 47 - Martensdale-St Marys 36

On an even playing field without the three forfeited wins for the Hawks, Martensdale would have won a close match 30-29. All the same, Woodward's depth helped pull away with a win thanks to a strong base at the top of the order.

After lightweight Riece Graham (126 pounds) wrangled a 48-second win, Jayden Flugge-Smith breezed through with a tech fall over Josephine Wearmouth. A brief pause in Woodward wins was inevitably answered by Dustin Harney (152) and the undefeated Jon McKeever (170) to escape with the dual win.

Woodward-Granger 54 - Nodaway Valley 15

The Hawks once again were aided by their roster numbers overpowering the other available rosters, as Woodward's final tally was aided by five forfeits. Left to their own devices, they also won via four falls compared to three outright wins for the Wolverines.

Graham and Flugge-Smith once again got the ball rolling and Jackson Potter (160) had one of the sharpest pins of the night with a 35-second pin. In-between those wins, Brayden Simons picked up a 3:38 fall against Carmine Shaw.

Woodward-Granger 39 - Greene County 36

Arguably the weakest showing of the night, the Hawks picked up the W thanks to five Rams forfeits. Flugge-Smith won his match in the second round while Harney grappled his way to a 2-0 decision, still only having one loss to his name his season. Elsewhere, Greene County proved more dominant with five pinfalls to come within one decision of flipping the scoreboard.

Next Up

Woodward hits the road for Boone where the Hawks will also meet up with Perry for the second time and Bondurant-Farrar.