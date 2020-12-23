Perry boys basketball falls in conference battle with ADM

In one last hurrah before the holiday break arrived, the ADM and Perry boys basketball teams were in action as they took to the competitive hardwood on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

An effective shooting night by the visiting Tigers was the recipe for success, taking down the host Bluejays by a 77-21 final. It marked the fifth straight for ADM over Perry while the all-time series between the two teams rests at 18-8 in favor of the Tigers.

"We had good effort defensively with good communication, cleaned up well on the box-outs and just defended well overall," began ADM head coach Aaron Mager. "Offensively we moved the ball nicely and were unselfish. It helped that we made shots against the 1-2-2 zone and we got the right kind of shots inside-out. On ball-reversal shots, we executed well also."

Despite some early exchanges between the two teams, it was ADM's effective shooting that paved the way for a big lead early on. Thanks to 12-of-16 from the floor, the visiting Tigers stormed out to take a 30-2 lead after the first quarter. Meanwhile, it was tough sledding for the Perry offense who added just three points off of a Caden Steva three-point shot. ADM kept the pressure on as they tacked on 13 second-quarter points to head into the halftime break up 43-5.

"We're still learning how to play a 3-2 zone match-up and for a lot of them, they still have to fully understand that running through an offense doesn't go more than two passes," said Perry head coach David Morris. "They're still learning that they can do just as much without the ball as with it."

The second half proved more of the same from both sides but for Perry, the third-quarter tied for the highest-scoring quarter of the night. Perry pushed through for eight points in the quarter and showed glimpses of the team's potential.

"These guys will always put in the effort and give it everything they've got night in and night out," said Morris. "Right now they don't understand the potential that they have. They had some good points where they were in rhythm but they still need to work towards improving on that."

For ADM, another strong shooting effort added more firepower in the third quarter where they connected on 8-of-11 from the floor for 18 third-quarter points, the most out of any quarter in the game.

The Perry defense kept the pressure on as best they could and just like the offensive side of the ball, there was a lot of potential displayed with the Bluejays.

"We actually played man for most of the second half and I thought the guys did a good job staying with ADM's scorers," said Morris. "If we are able to mix that up with our zone defense, we'll be a tough team to score on."

Without a three-point field goal in the final quarter, the visiting Tigers still managed to post up 16 points to round out their highest offensive output on the season so far with a lot of involvement.

"One of the most enjoyable things as a coach is getting everybody a chance to play and you enjoy those opportunities and we had that here tonight," said Mager. "It's always nice to validate the hard work with a win. Now the guys can just relax and chill and an opportunity to come back fresh and relaxed for the rest of the season."

ADM managed the big win despite not having the services of senior Ryan Juhnke and his 23 points scored entering the contest. Overall, leading the way on the scoring front against the Bluejays for ADM included Sam Hlas who sported a season-high 20 points including a team-high three made three-point shots for the contest. Ethan Juergens followed suit with his fourth double-digit scoring effort on the night.

For the Bluejays, their scoring efforts were led by freshman Kaelan Davis who drained a pair of three-point shots for six total points on the night. He was followed close behind from June Rey Reisberg with five points scored.

"He's got the potential to go to that next level for us," said Morris. "He's such a hard worker and has a lot of potential just like the team."

With the win for ADM, they draw their record closer to .500 at 2-4 while the loss for Perry keeps them out of the win column, now at 0-7. For ADM, their next outing will come on Tuesday, Jan. 5 as they battle Carlisle looking for their fifth straight win and 20th victory since 2006 against the Wildcats.

Perry's next battle will be on Tuesday, Jan. 5 against Winterset on the road. The Bluejays will seek to break the five-game losing streak against the Huskies and secure their 15th win over Winterset since the 2006 season.