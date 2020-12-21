Perry girls basketball falls twice before extended break

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Following Perry's 48-44 win against West Central Valley, the Jayettes (1-5, 0-5) returned to conference action with a number of unfavorable matchups against Gilbert (8-0, 5-0) and North Polk (4-3, 3-1) the following week.

Gilbert 71 - Perry 14

The Tigers are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A for good reason. Undefeated without any real struggle, Gilbert currently ranks third in the class with 63 points per game. Combined with a top-10 defense, the Tigers also rank first overall in average point differential.

That was put on full display against Perry as Gilbert immediately tied the Jayettes' hands with 40-4 lead at halftime. Searching for answers, Perry was reeling against the aggressive Tigers roster that forced 30 turnovers and allowed just one Jayette assist.

North Polk 70 - Perry 28

Perry's return to home Friday resulted in little improvements, particularly in ball control as the turnover game was tied 17-17. That was ultimately negated by North Polk winning the battle at the glass where the Comets won with 46 total rebounds, getting a hold of the ball at almost three times the rate of Perry's missed shots.

Lydia Olejniczak was one of the exceptions as she led the team with 12 points and 10 rebounds, her second double-double of the season after going 23/14 in the WCV win. She has been the team's scoring leader in every game this season.

Michelle Tobar was good for six points as well while Kennedy Tunink and Quinn Whiton tacked on five apiece.

Up Next

The Jayettes were originally scheduled to host ADM (2-5, 0-4) on Tuesday. That has been rescheduled to Jan. 7, making Perry's next game Jan. 5 against Winterset (3-3, 2-2).