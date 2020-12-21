Ogden stops Woodward-Granger's comeback bid in WCAC action

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Woodward-Granger was denied a conference win for the second time in the week as the Hawks (1-5, 1-3) fell Friday at home 58-46 to Ogden (3-3, 2-2) despite early success. The Hawks previously lost a nail-biter to Interstate 35.

No safe lead

Both games had the Hawks leading at halftime. Friday against the Bulldogs, the Hawks went on a fantastic tear going into the locker room with a 25-23 lead. The lead was even thinner against I-35 with a 24-23 lead, only to let the Roadrunners back in during the final quarter.

That brings Woodward to 1-2 this season when leading through two quarters; the lone win coming against single-victory West Central Valley.

More Moran

A big part of why the Hawks even held a lead at the break centered on Carter Moran. Finishing the night with eight points, Moran had an electric couple minutes in the closing minutes of the opening half as virtually all his production came in consecutive production.

Thanks to Moran's burst, the Hawks went on a multiple possession swing to capture the entire floor's momentum. Ogden was able to find that same magic the rest of the night, shutting down Woodward's previously open options.

The rest of the night was largely led by Coby Peters who finished with a season-high 17 points. Walker Deputy contributed eight points after dropping 13 against I-35.

Something afoul

W-G competed with Ogden in virtually every category. From rebounds, assists, steals and turnovers, the differences were negligible. The biggest difference came from the Hawks' discipline and wayward hands.

The ref's whistles sent the Bulldogs to the free throw line for 35 shots which added 19 points to the board. That did even more damage than the Hawks shooting only 3-of-14 from behind the arc.

This isn't the first time the W-G has struggled with foul trouble. Through six games, the Hawks average 19 fouls per game, nearly five more than last year.

Up Next

Before catching a break for the holidays, Woodward travels Tuesday to Collins-Maxwell (2-6). The Hawks won 85-56 last season.