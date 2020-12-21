Bluejays worn down by new conference teams Gilbert, North Polk

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

The road wasn't made any easier for teams in the Raccoon River Conference with the addition of Gilbert (3-3, 3-2) and North Polk (3-3, 3-1). Perry (0-6, 0-5) happened to run into both in the same week coming off an 88-13 loss to a top-ranked Carroll team.

Gilbert 57 - Perry 27

Tuesday night in the Tigers' den started on the wrong foot as Gilbert leaped to a 40-10 halftime lead, allowing the Tigers to put their bench on the floor for some valuable action.

Both teams were able to get points on the board from a range of players, with six Bluejays and eight Tigers connecting at the net. The difference came from their volume as Gilbert was led by Ethan Vesey (14 points) and Birk Hanson (11). Perry's top two totals came from Brandon Mahler (9) and June Rey Reisberg (7).

That marked the third different player to lead the Bluejays in scoring this season. Reisberg also made a breakthrough as he logged a career-high five steals to keep the turnover margin within an arm's length. Though Gilbert's 44 rebounds to Perry's 23 all but sealed the game's fate.

North Polk 53 - Perry 9

Perry had almost all the answers at the ready. North Polk held on to a mere 8-6 lead after the first period. Then the Comets were cut loose by scoring 24 unanswered points for a 32-6 lead at the break.

In a bad turn of events, that drought carried through a portion of the second half. The single-digit performance is the lowest for the program since a 10-point game against ADM two seasons ago when Perry went winless. Jeremy Mateso had the team's lead with four points while North Polk had five players score at least five points.

Up Next

One more game before regrouping for the break. Perry takes on ADM (1-4) at home Tuesday. Their last meeting resulted in a 62-45 win for the Tigers.