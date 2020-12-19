Four Hawks win WCAC titles, Woodward wrestling places second

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Woodward-Granger wrestling was narrowly edged out of the WCAC crown Saturday. For the second year in a row, the Hawks placed second at the conference tournament with four individual champions.

With 189.5 points, the Hawks were just a couple of rounds away from a win over Interstate 35's team score of 209 points. Van Meter (166) and Ogden (142) were next up on the stage. Woodward's finish was nearly identical to last year scoring 205.5 points and falling short by 20 points.

Topping the charts for the Hawks: Peyton Nixon (113 pounds), Dustin Harney (152), Jon McKeever (170) and Devan Brown (195) all took first place in their class.

This is Nixon's second conference crown after winning at 106 last season. After a bye, Nixon won his next two matches, walking off with a dominant three-round pin over Van Meter's Payton Harger.

McKeever also continued his impressive campaign and now sits at 14-0 after winning all three rounds. The senior's toughest competition came in the semifinal round with a 6-5 win over Van Meter's Nic Swalla who had only two losses coming into Saturday.

Harney and Brown both took second place in 2019, but with undefeated bids Saturday, came out on top this time around. They both have only one loss this season.

After winning last year's title, Kade Polich (182) lost in the championship round to Van Meter's Trey Bond to take second place. Elsewhere, four Hawks placed third overall with Alex Saxton (106), Riece Graham (120), Jackson Potter (160) and Alex Evans (285).

Quickest Pin

After a fall in the semifinals, Evans bounced back without a sweat as he took down West Central Valley's Jordan Bohall in 10 seconds. Jackson Potter's 22-second win was the next swiftest finish.

Closest Matchup

The great majority of Woodward's matchups were all decided within the first two rounds. Only two wins came by decision, the closest coming via McKeever's 6-5 win over Swalla.

Up Next

As with the rest of Woodward teams, the Hawks are on holiday break and will return in the new year. W-G's next action is a quad on Jan. 5 at Nodaway Valley.