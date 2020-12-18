Hawks split dual competition with DCG, Grinnell

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Hawk wrestlers took a swing above their class Thursday as Woodward-Granger (6-2) took on both Grinnell and Class 3A school Dallas Center-Grimes in a triangular competition.

Woodward-Granger 39 - Grinnell 33

A neck-and-neck battle the whole way, it was Peyton Nixon (113 pounds) that sealed the deal for the Hawks over the Tigers. Within a minute, Nixon ran the score up 9-2 against Brayden Graff, quickly grabbing the pin after three takedowns.

Kade Polich (182) had a similarly dominant performance with a 33-second win followed up by Devan Brown (195) winning in just over a minute. Along with a 10-4 decision for Dustin Harney, W-G's mid-heavyweights once again were the team's saving grace to overcome wins to some top-tier competition.

The one exception came from Jon McKeever (170) battling Eli Rose who came into the season as a top-10 ranked contender at 152. After Rose climbed back on the scoreboard in the second round, McKeever called match with a takedown and near fall for the W.

DCG 51 - Woodward-Granger 27

Wins were further spread against the Mustangs. McKeever and Harney picked up easy victories to extend their win streaks with the former remaining undefeated this season while Harney hasn't lost since his second-place finish in the season opener. Nixon also remains unbeaten after receiving a forfeited win.

Conversely, Alex Evans (285) and Alex Saxton (106) each won with takedowns to split their night's cards to reverse their scripts.

Up Next

Woodward has a big day ahead Saturday with the WCAC meet in Pleasantville. The Hawks placed second overall and claimed three individual titles last season.