Perry wrestling season suspended through Dec. 28

A statement from the Perry High School said all Perry wrestling team activities will be suspended starting immediately following several positive COVID-19 cases in the program.

High School Principal Dan Marburger said in a separate interview that the decision to suspend the season was made following a meeting with Marburger, Mark Weber, wrestling head coach, Activities Director Scott Pierce, Superintendent as well as the school nurse, Jenny Lansing.

"We always have to look at the safety of the kids first," Marburger said. "We hate to cost anybody an opportunity to compete but it just appeared to us that this had the possibility of growing before it would recede."

He added that there were multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the wrestling program and several students had to be quarantined as well.

The suspension includes Thursday's wrestling meet and Saturday's tournament in Waukee as well as three practices as winter break was set to start on Tuesday.

Marburger said they anticipate the wrestling season resuming on Dec. 28. Competitions won't start up again until after Jan. 4.