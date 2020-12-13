Perry boys hit high and low in season's second week

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Perry boys basketball has been after all the experience it can get. After a late start to the season the previous week with a loss to Boone, the Bluejays (0-4, 0-3) had back-to-back-to-back games on the horizon to end Week 2. Poor weather postponed Saturday's home matchup with Greene County.

The previous two nights at least provided game tape for the team to analyze as the Bluejays experienced consecutive losses to West Central Valley (1-4) and Carroll (4-0, 3-0).

West Central Valley 54 - Perry 48

Thursday's game was a nice step forward for the Bluejays. Not only was it their first appearance holding a lead beyond the first quarter, the team took the game into overtime thanks to a more well-rounded attack.

After playing second fiddle the previous two games, Sincere Johnson lit a fire with 17 points while freshman Brandon Mahler stepped on the floor for 12 points. This was the first time either had crossed double digits.

Along with such progress, Perry also found itself in foul trouble. With 27 total fouls among the Bluejays, WCV was sent to the line 35 times. That only produced 16 points, more than Perry could make up for making 4-of-9 on foul shots.

Carroll 88 - Perry 13

The undefeated Tigers were intent on hitting the showers early as the team forced a rolling clock by halftime with a 66-7 lead. Carroll was flying on all cylinders with four players that hit double-digit points with ease as the team made nearly three quarters of its shots.

For those rare shots they missed, the Tigers often won the battle in the paint as they had 13 offensive rebounds against Perry's four defensive boards. While the Tigers' athletic prowess was on full display, the Bluejays did no favors as they committed 22 fouls. That averages to 18 per game this season, four more than last year's mark.

Up Next

Perry won't be afforded much more room Tuesday as they're hosted by another undefeated Tigers team. Gilbert (4-0) last played Perry in 2017. This is their meeting as conference foes.