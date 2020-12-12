Woodward-Granger wrestling wins two at quad meet

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Woodward-Granger was one match away from staying undefeated this season as the Hawks (5-1) left Thursday's quad in West Marshall with two wins and a loss in three duals.

Nevada 42 - Woodward-Granger 36

The Cubs came out swinging early as Nevada clung to an early 18-0 lead, a three-win streak that was only stopped by a forfeit to Peyton Nixon (126 pounds). Their reign continued all the way to a 42-6 margin.

Staring with Dustin Harney (152), who was 2-0 overall Thursday, Woodward's next five athletes rallied as strong as possible with four consecutive pins and a forfeit. Jackson Potter (160) recorded the team's quickest win of the season with a 21-second pin.

Woodward-Granger 54 - West Marshall 27

The tables turned against the Trojans as Woodward's lightweights and heavyweights found more success. It was Alex Evans (285) that got the score rolling with a second-round pin over Elijah Meester. Alex Saxton (106), Nixon (113) and Joel Harney (120) all followed suit to take a 24-0 lead before West Marshall got on the board.

Following a string of Woodward losses, Harney once again pinned his opponent in under a minute. Kade Polich (182) made a convincing case as well at 1:05 over Kameron Malloy after Jon McKeever secured the match with a second-round fall.

Woodward-Granger 54 - PCM Monroe 24

Another big win, Woodward's usual suspects were at the ready against PCM with McKeever and Polich coming out on top as the team's leaders once again. They each went 3-0 overall on the night while Peyton Nixon, Devan Brown and Dustin Harney were 2-0, with Harney picking up an additional win by forfeit.

Up Next

Saturday's tournament in Ogden was postponed due to road conditions. Woodward's next action is a triangular at Dallas Center-Grimes with both DCG and Grinnell on Thursday.