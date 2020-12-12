Perry wrestlers take on tough slate at Indianola tournament

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Perry wrestling had its hands full Saturday. While numerous events were canceled around the area due to weather conditions, the Bluejays braved the elements for a stacked tournament from the Class 3A ranks in Indianola and placed sixth of six teams with 33.5 points.

A perennial contender in 3A, Waverly-Shell Rock claimed the top spot with 172 points, trailed by Indianola (137.5) and Dallas Center-Grimes (108). With brackets filled with such talent, the podiums were crowded and left 2A Perry with only a handful of top placements.

As the No. 1 seed at 126 pounds, Cole Nelson took second place in his class while Jeb Stewart (152) placed third.

Nelson cruised through his first four matches with a major decision, two pins and tech fall only to lose a 3-0 decision to the undefeated Jacob Fistler from DCG. Nelson now stands at 11-2 overall this season.

Stewart's day was an even split among four rounds with his biggest win coming in a 10-0 major decision against Clayon Gibson who now has a pair of second-place tournament finishes this year.

Alan Gomez (285) with a fourth-place finish was the next highest placement among the Bluejays after winning one match by fall. Keegan Snyder (160) claimed two wins for fifth-place.

Quickest Pin

With two of Perry's three pins, Nelson also had the swiftest exit of the day as he logged a 57-second pin against Indianola's Malachi Thomsen.

Closest Match

Stewart was one move away from taking second place as he lost a 6-5 decision to DCG's Caden Fenn in the opening round. Down 6-2, Stewart climbed back with a penalty from Fenn followed by a reversal.

Up Next

Perry loads up the bus Thursday for a triangular at Carlisle along with Ballard.