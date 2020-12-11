North Polk overpowers Perry wrestling in conference action

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Perry wrestling took on its second conference dual of the season Thursday as the Bluejays (1-5) were outmatched at home against North Polk. The Comets walked away with a 58-12 win, allowing Perry just two matches.

Coming off his first loss of the season on Tuesday, Cole Nelson (126 pounds) rebounded with a win over Colton Manock in just over three minutes. Nelson now sits at 5-1 this season. Jeb Stewart (152) had the remaining victory for the Bluejays, winning with a 3:36 fall over Andrew Haney who bagged a first-place tournament finish over the weekend in Indianola.

As preseason favorites to qualify for the state tournament, Chance Bockenstedt (160) won by tech fall in the second round while Dylan Meiners (182) worked less than a minute for his pin.

The most Perry could do the rest of the way was to curb the Comets' max point total. Excluding forfeits, North Polk won eight matches. Of those wins, only half were six-point pins. Typically in the 106 slot, Taylor Atwell (113) escaped an early lock to last all three rounds and lost in a 6-1 decision. Alan Gomez (285) also fought for six minutes following an escape in the first round and lost 9-3 against last year's third-place sectional finisher.

Originally scheduled for a Saturday tournament in Aplington Parkersburg, the Bluejays have rerouted to Indianola due to a COVID-19 cancellation.