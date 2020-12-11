Hawks run away with first win off Walker Deputy's big night

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

The monkey's off of the Hawks' back as Woodward-Granger (1-3, 1-2) took down West Central Valley (1-3, 0-3) Friday at home 72-31.

Albeit a smaller senior class than last year, the team’s five seniors — Dylan Backe, Coby Peters, Worth Henry, Walker Deputy and Trevor Simmons — were honored before the game for Senior Night.

Hot Start

As a team seeking its first victory of the season, Woodward-Granger happily took Friday's W even against a team that hasn't necessarily instilled fear in opponents the past decade. The Hawks immediately played closer to their former selves as they ran to a 44-15 lead at halftime.

W-G head coach Brent Achenbach said it was a strong step forward for the team that "got everybody in the game that got in the W column." While ultimately happy to get the victory, he hoped to see more consistency in the second half.

"Even though we have seniors, we don't have a ton of varsity experience so they're still learning to play at the speed and make decisions at that level," Achenbach said. "We just need to get them fired up and play with intensity for four quarters."

Texas Ranger

One piece of the puzzle that showed that grit and ultimate form was Walker Deputy who virtually put on Chuck Norris' infamous persona en route to a career-best 22 points.

Averaging 10 points per game, Friday's performance from the team's leading scorer was on another level, something he credited to his size advantage that kept him busy in the paint.

"I felt like I had a huge advantage," Deputy said. "I just tried to get low and get rebounds and put it back up."

Achenbach said he's seen the resident big man get a better feel for the game as his aggressiveness and coach-ability have merged more this season in a full-time role.

Mended wings

Losing the entire starting rotation from last year put the team behind the eight ball — proven further by the first three losses. Due to a scheduling conflict, one of the team's most experienced bench players Trevor Simmons was also missing from the roster until the team's previous game against Pleasantville.

Helping bring back some more normalcy to the roster, Simmons put up eight points while Brody Nardini kicked in 14 for his career-high mark. Worth Henry (8 pts), Coby Peters (8), Carter Moran (6) and Collin Nardini put up the rest of the team's production.

Up Next

Woodward will hit the road Tuesday for Interstate 35 (1-2, 1-1) which previously beat WCV 83-24. Last season, the Hawks won 75-30 against the Roadrunners.