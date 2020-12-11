Deputy's monster performance lifts Woodward-Granger girls to first win

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

After falling in the first four games of the season, the Woodward-Granger girls basketball team (1-4, 1-2) pulled out with a 51-41 win Friday at home over West Central Valley (3-1, 1-2).

Following the game, seniors Ava Petersen and Faith Kuehl were recognized as part of Woodward’s Senior Night.

Lessons learned

Ever since the Hawks' first game, Woodward has taken its lumps as the four straight losses have illustrated. Even with the star power driving last year's team, the offense was occasionally lethargic and relied on steady defense to swing games. Such has been the case this season as the team averaged 27.5 points across the four opening losses while allowing 58 points.

Going up against state hopeful teams like Collins-Maxwell, Martensdale-St. Marys and Panorama has certainly accelerated the team's growth, playing in the thick of war each game. W-G head coach Gary Dresback said it was those experiences against fast-paced, athletic teams that helped the team take more deliberate paces Friday.

"We've been working on trying to be better at [communicating]," Dresback said. "That’s what you get when you have a less experienced team. They've got to learn those lessons and sometimes, have to learn them the hard way."

Forward momentum

There was an air of relief — if not outright celebration — among the home crowd as the Hawks gathered after the third quarter. Thanks to a stunning 15-5 stretch straight out of halftime, the Hawks held a 41-26 lead, putting them in primed position to walk away with their first win.

That was right in line with the team's opening response as the W-G strung together a 20-12 lead in the first quarter alone. By halftime, Woodward had already exceeded its typical production and built up enough momentum to seal the deal, largely thanks to the power of Grace Deputy.

Succeeding to communicate

With 4:25 left in the game, Deputy called out for the inbounds pass and laid in the shot touching nothing but net for a 46-30 lead. While the lead was already secured at that point, it was emblematic of the whole night with better communication and an X-factor performance.

Dresback said he talked with Deputy before the game about her opportunity to work the offensive glass and get open against the Wildcats' zone. Deputy took full advantage of her length, leading the team with 23 points, and unofficially recorded a double-double with rebounds.

"The first couple of games I had no points so I was kind of down. This game I got more points and was more confident and more likely to shoot," Deputy said, adding how much the experience against top-flight players in weeks past helped her progression.

Jenna Achenbach (8 pts) also recorded a career-high. Darby Nixon (7), Ava Petersen and Rian Jamison (5) filled out the rest of the scoresheet.

Up Next

The Hawks look to stave off the Interstate 35 Roadrunners (1-3, 1-2) on Tuesday, who narrowly edged out the Wildcats earlier in the season. Last year’s matchup was a 28-27 win for the Hawks.