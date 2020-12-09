Reisberg hits career high, Perry basketball falls to Carlisle at home

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Perry's boys basketball team took a step forward with a 62-35 loss to Carlisle (1-0, 1-0). In a game that was more than double digits out of reach the entire second half, the Bluejays (0-2, 0-2) made an improvement compared to their 47-point loss Friday to Boone.

Both games have shown that Perry is capable of roping down offenses if only for a short while. Longevity has been the team's downfall as point deficits have exponentially grown over time.

The Bluejays hung tight for the first five minutes of the game, even taking a 5-4 lead on a June Rey Reisberg shot. Once the first-period buzzer rang, Perry was only down 10-7. Then Carlisle's trio of Tyson Guard, Carter Prensosil and Karson Dunn kicked into a higher gear to push the Tigers over the edge. With 12 points apiece through the night, Carlisle chased down a 29-18 lead at halftime.

With some halftime adjustments, Perry started to creep up on the scoreboard. For the first time this season, Perry held the advantage over multiple possessions as the Bluejays outscored Carlisle 12-11.

That was partially due to the team's overall improvement at the foul line as Perry was good on 14-of-25 free throws compared to 8-of-18 the previous game.

Reisberg was the greatest beneficiary of Carlisle's handsy playstyle as he made 8-of-12 free throws en route to his career-high 15 points. Sincere Johnson (6 pts) and Jeremey Mateso (6 pts) were the next highest scoring contributors.

Up Next

Perry added a game to its schedule Thursday to take on West Central Valley on the road. The Bluejays won last year's contest in Stuart where Brendan Ivory broke the school single game scoring record.