Hawks go undefeated in final home meet of the season

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Life is going well for Woodward-Granger wrestling as the Hawks (3-0) walked away from their home mats with three dual wins on top of the weekend's first-place invitational win.

Though there were plenty of winners across the night for the Hawks, three stood above the rest as Dustin Harney (152 pounds), Kolby Fogarty (220) and Alex Evans (285) won all three of their matches.

Woodward-Granger 67 - Colfax-Mingo 3

The only mark the Tigerhawks drew came in the first match. After that, it was a straight line of Hawks to the winner's table.

In total, Woodward won eight matches outright, few more convincing than Fogarty tying down Ben Keeney in 26 seconds; the second-quickest pin among the team so far this season.

Coming off a mixed performance over the weekend, Tjaden Smeltzer (138) had one of his strongest individual matches with a pin two seconds before the first round whistle.

Woodward-Granger 54 - Ogden 30

Receiving forfeits against Colfax, Jon McKeever (170) and Kade Polich (182) were back in the ring to help break an early 12-12 with the Bulldogs. Their momentum was continued by the rest of the heavyweight slate as Fogarty, Evans and Devan Brown (195) put the Hawks on a streak of five consecutive pins to take the dual.

The win wasn't without its casualties, though, as Riece Graham (126) injured his shoulder, putting him out of commission the rest of the night, missing out on a match with his former team.

Woodward-Granger 47 - Perry 27

Always a marquee dual, this year's meeting had an extra little kick considering Graham's addition to Woodward's roster after starting his career in Perry.

Graham's absence was felt early on as Perry's lightweights took a 21-12 lead through six matches. Tossing around heavier weight, the Hawks turned a corner to win.

In the exhibition matchups, Charity Mickles claimed victory over Perry's Taylor Atwell with a third-round fall. Mickles lost her other matchup with Colfax's Mariah Webster in the same fashion.

Up Next

Woodward travels to West Marshall on Thursday for a quad to face Nevada, PCM and West Marshall.