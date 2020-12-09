Burgin, Cornelio highlight Perry's first dual win of season

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Following a string of tough losses as a team in Perry's first duals of the season, the Bluejays (1-4) left with their first team win of the season while tipping the scales closer to their direction Tuesday at Woodward-Granger in the two other duals.

Perry 37 - Colfax-Mingo 36

The Bluejays kept tossing the lead with the Tigerhawks all the way to the final whistle when Tanner Burgin (132 pounds) called match with an 11-2 major decision over Austin Lane, overtaking the score by one point.

That made for a perfect bookend to the matchup as Daniel Cornelio (138) kicked off things with a 31-second pin, his quickest of the season.

Action elsewhere was sparse compared to previous matches as there was a total of five forfeits, three in favor of Perry to help push the Bluejays over the edge.

Woodward-Granger 47 - Perry 27

Burgin and Cornelio helped provide a strong foundation in the early action as they each logged wins along with Ian Castellanos' second-round pin. Following the lightweights, the Bluejays held a 21-12 lead. Then came a tidal shift from the Hawks winning the rest of the way apart from an auto-forfeit.

Ogden 45 - Perry 24

Another dual that was front-loaded for the Bluejays as the team held an 18-12 lead in the first third against the Bulldogs. Burgin and Cornelio each logged decisions to have perfect 3-0 outings overall, with Burgin winning 1-0 by a thread against Dominic Degeneffe.

Jeb Stewart (152) and Keegan Snyder (160) each won with falls in the first period to give some help as middleweights. Alan Gomez (285) also collected a pinfall. Cole Nelson (126) suffered his first loss of the season, falling 7-4 to the hands of Kale Munson who came off a third-place finish at the Doug Wood Invitational.