Jayettes look to regain identity after Carlisle loss

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Perry girls basketball had another tough draw to start the season as the Jayettes (0-2, 0-2) lost their home debut 68-26 to Carlisle (1-0, 1-0).

Beyond the numbers

Compared to the 51-point loss to Boone in the season-opener, Tuesday's loss was a slight improvement on paper. For head coach Skylar Wolf, the team still has plenty room to grow. After the game, he said he felt the same errors that plagued the team on Friday were present again.

"It's the second game of the year and we still have a lot to learn from," Wolf said. "I had my hopes up and Carlisle just came out a little different than what we've seen from them."

Im-PRESS-ive Defense

Front and center throughout the game was the Wildcats' full-court press that rattled Perry's offense. Carlisle head coach Bryan White said that was their plan coming into the game, looking to give his inexperienced roster more reps in a live game and understand the defense's role.

That ultimately kept the Jayettes well under control as Perry trailed 21-4 after the first quarter with the Wildcats causing havoc in the frontcourt. Carlisle was also intent on doubling up on Perry's known playmakers as the Wildcats were glued to Lydia Olejniczak and Jayna Kenney all night.

"We definitely knew Olejniczak from last year," White said. "She's a nice, nice ballplayer. So that was definitely a key, and Kenney. Those were the two that we were keyed on."

Olejniczak found herself atop Perry's chart with 13 points while Kenney put in three points. With four arms in the way all night, that proved to be a success as more than half of Olejniczak's points came from free throws as she made 7-of-12 from the foul line.

Finding the groove

Wolf added that the team is still in search of a game plan that will help prop up a playmaker.

"We're still trying to get our footing and see who's going to step up. Because the last two years we've had someone (Molly Lutmer) that we can rely on," Wolf said. "It's a tough fix. But we'll have to work for it as a team."

Carlisle found itself in the opposite position with Katie Keeney posting 16 points along with Emma Pitts and Sydney Berg each putting up 11 points. After Olejniczak, Perry's next-leading scorers were Quinn Whiton (4 pts) and Kathryn West (4 pts) with the latter coming off the bench.

Up Next

The Jayettes are back on the road Thursday to take on West Central Valley. The Jayettes won last year’s matchup with the Wildcats.