Woodward wrestling claims season opener, five Hawks claim top spot

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Woodward-Granger wrestling propped itself up Saturday in the Hawks' field house as they kept the championship belt secured with a first-place team finish at the Dennis Field Invitational among nine participating teams. This marks the fourth time the Hawks have won the annual invite.

That was accomplished with five Hawks grabbing gold and six claiming silver. In all, that led to the Hawks scoring 176.5 points, trailed by Martensdale-St Marys (115) and Southeast Warren (102).

After winning the 106-pound division last year, Peyton Nixon (113) claimed first-place by sweeping his three matches. A rival of his last season with Perry, Riece Graham (126) put on his Hawks singlet for the first time and went 5-0. It wasn't until his 9-5 decision over Colfax-Mingo's John McGill that any of his matches went beyond the first round.

Down the weight classes, Jon McKeever (170), Devan Brown (195) and Alex Evans (285) also won their divisions with unblemished records.

Jayden Flugge-Smith (145) was on his way to the top of the podium as he won his first three matches but couldn't contend in the final round with Martensdale's Devin Schall, who's coming off a state tournament bid. Dustin Harney (152) was also undefeated until facing a state qualifier.

Alex Saxton (106), Jackson Potter (160), Kade Polich (182) and Kolby Fogarty also placed second overall.

Quickest Pin

The Hawks were in a hurry to get off the mat as they led the afternoon with a combined 30 pins and tech falls. None were quicker than Flugge-Smith tying Kolton Hill's hands in 25 seconds, the fourth-best time overall among all the teams.

Closest Match

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the ref's whistle blew with just three seconds left on the clock for McKeever to beat Southeast Warren's state qualifier Tanner Dierking. Evans also had a tough draw with a 1-0 win battling with Baxter's Aiden McFadden for all six minutes.

Up Next

The Hawks have the comfort of their own mats once again Tuesday as they'll host Perry, Ogden and Colfax-Mingo for a quad meet.