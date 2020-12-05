Bluejays surprise at Dan Hill Invite, Nelson defends crown

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

After Perry wrestling opened the season with a dual loss Thursday night, the Bluejays were back on the mat Saturday in Harlan for the annual Dan Hill Invitational.

Overall, the team finished with 71.5 points for a sixth-place finish among a field of eight teams. Winterset, which won all but one match against Perry earlier in the week, took the crown with 251.5 points. Last year, the Bluejays finished fourth.

Unchanged from last year, Cole Nelson (120 pounds) remains undefeated with a 4-0 record after winning both of his matches Saturday. He once again beat Winterset's Zeke Hoven, this time in less than half the time as Thursday's win as he had Hoven pinned in 1 minute 30 seconds. That took him into the championship round where he defeated Hugo Medina out of Denison by tech fall in the second period.

Grabbing the next points for Perry, Alan Gomez (285) took third place after coming in as the No. 6 seed in his class. After losing in the first round, the heavyweight battled back to win his next three bouts, highlighted by a nail-biting 9-7 decision over Denison's Javier Gonzales. Gomez is now 3-3 this season.

Tanner Burgin (132, 4th), Ian Castellanos (126, 5th) and Jeb Stewart (152, 5th) also climbed three spots compared to their seeding: That made four Bluejays total. No other team had even three wrestlers outperform their original rank by three places.

In a text to the Perry Chief, head coach Mark Weber said he was happy to see such a strong showing at the end from the team as a whole in the last rounds of the day.

Quickest Pin

Pins were hard to come by as the Bluejays had just four falls in their favor all afternoon. Second to Nelson's 90-second win, the quickest was Burgin with a 1:39 win over Harlan's Ben Alberti.

Closest Match

Not only was Gomez's third-place match the slimmest margin of the day, but all three of his wins also went all three rounds as he won by three points over Glenwood's Kaden Flott and by six points over Harlan’s Richard Gaul.

Up Next

The Bluejays have a quick ride Tuesday down 141 to Woodward for a dual with Woodward-Granger and Ogden.