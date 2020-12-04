Perry basketball hopes for new leaders to emerge in rebuild

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Perry basketball went from zero wins to four wins last season, proof of the program moving in the right direction. Now the program hits the reset button in a multitude of ways and prepares for another rebuild.

Blank slate

The Bluejays had a fresh start two years ago and went winless. Now with new coach David Morris, Perry starts almost entirely from scratch again with only one part-time starter back in rotation.

Of the top seven scorers, senior June Rey Reisberg (3.5 pts/g) is the only returning Bluejay to appear in at least 20 games and is the only player from a starting lineup as he had seven starts. Caden Steva appeared in 17 matchups followed by sophomore Sincere Johnson with 11 total appearances.

Through the first weeks of practice and the team's first scrimmage with South Hardin, Morris said the team has work remaining to maintain a consistent tone.

"The team will get better as the season goes on as far as fundamentals," Morris said. "But right now, we've got to come in and want to work."

Entering the first week of games, no clear starting lineup has been established and is likely to change throughout the season. Morris said no one is "guaranteed anything" and is looking for the best teammates, not necessarily the best players.

Finding leaders

Perry has at least found a group of leaders to build around both and off the court. Morris said he's been happy with the leadership of Steva, senior Dalton Scott and Johnson coming together to help the transition.

“They've stepped up and said some really good things as a group because they want to get better and learn as a team rather than the individual skills," Morris said.

Steva has been hungry to make a leap forward this season as Morris said he's seen the junior log hours of watching practice film on Hudl, getting familiar with Morris' previous Ogden teams. He’s been the go-to player helping teammates acclimate with the program, especially those that missed practice due to quarantine.

Gym rats

Getting the concepts through to the whole roster may take some time, Morris said under the belief the team will make strides throughout the season. Even without the consideration of the new system, varsity level basketball is entirely new for the roster. Still, Morris likes the drive he sees on the floor from athletes looking to become players.

"They seem like they're gym rats. They're in the gym and don't want to leave," Morris said, "So that's great. But you can tell the other guys in the conference have been doing that their whole careers. This is exactly what we need. Guys who want to be in the gym [and practice more]. Not just wanting to show up when practice is scheduled."

That has the roster's competition wide open for floor-time for players across Perry athletics like Fitawhi Andemichael and Bryce Anliker (cross country) or Drake Levan and Kaleb Lyddon (baseball).

"Nobody's guaranteed anything. You have to work for it, as far as starting or playing time goes," Morris said. "You don't have to be the best basketball player. You just have to be one of the best teammates."