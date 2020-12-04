Nelson leads Perry with two wins in season opening dual loss

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Perry wrestling's first event of the season has the Bluejays looking for brighter days as the team collected losses Thursday to both host team Winterset (75-5 points) and Creston/O-M (72-6 points).

Cole Nelson (120 lbs) left the evening with Perry's lone two individual victories as he won by technical fall over Winterset's Zeke Hoven in 4 minutes 6 seconds. His bout with Creston's Gavin Bolton lasted all of 45 seconds.

The latter of those two wins was the first match with Creston but that momentum was short-lived as the rest of the bouts belonged to Perry's challenger. In the middle of the slate, Jeb Stewart (152) lasted 4:45 against Kaden Bolton who was a district qualifier in 2019. Keegan Snyder (160) lost by decision 8-3. Alan Gomez's (285) 10-7 loss was the closest decision Perry came to flipping the score.

Winterset had just as powerful of a showing. Stewart once again showed an ability to extend matchups as he lost by decision 8-3. Tanner Burgin (132) lasted nearly two periods as he fell in 3:57. Otherwise, six of the matches were decided in under a minute.

Saturday brings another busy slate of tough competition for the Bluejays as they travel for a morning tournament in Harlan.