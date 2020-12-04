IHSAA Hall of Fame selects longtime Perry AD Lipovac

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

What was originally meant to be just a pitstop in his career blossomed into something much bigger. After retiring from his post this summer, longtime Perry activities director Tom Lipovac was officially selected Thursday to the Iowa High School Athletics Association Hall of Fame for his career that spanned 43 years.

Never one for the spotlight on himself, Lipovac said it was a "special honor" and "humbling to be recognized" by his peers after overseeing the development of Perry. After being a teacher-coach-director the years prior, Lipovac became the full-time K-12 activities director in 2000.

"Oftentimes you move from place to place to have that all happen. We were fortunate enough to have it happen in one community. We had opportunities to go elsewhere. We deeded this was the place to be," Lipovac said of his career and family centered in Perry.

With over a thousand events on the district activities schedule each year — progressively growing due to additions such as Skills USA, mock trial, and academic decathlon — his influence and recognition were plenty as he was the most common face in the crowd.

Perry head cross country coach and elementary associate principal Ryan Marzen wrote to the Chief that Lipovac's commitment was second to none.

"I remember after my first meet at Madrid as a Perry coach he drove out and watched us," Marzen recalled. "I remember telling him that it was pretty uncommon for AD's to be at cross country meets unless you were hosting. He took pictures and little did I know he waited around at the HS for the bus to arrive so he could get pictures and a video of our team ringing the bell since we won the meet."

Even in retirement, fans still see Lipovac roaming the bleachers in support of the Bluejays and Jayettes.

Perry superintendent Clark Wicks also gave a ringing endorsement with his over three decades of experience working alongside Lipovac. He particularly praised him as an organizational guru with a "commitment to character."

"The 'Bluejay Way' came into effect and he was kind of the whole author of that, working with staff and students," Wicks said. "And the first thing on there was 'Act with character.' And of course a commitment to excellence in academics and activities."

Lipovac was quick to adopt social media strategies to help establish Perry's brand and spread the word of the school's accomplishments and commitment, spreading messages of teamwork and leadership along the way.

Wicks was also appreciative of the tangible impact Lipovac made for the district as he played a leading role in the sports complex's numerous updates through the years including the recent addition of the multipurpose and industrial tech rooms that opened this year, as well as the Dewey Field renovations.

Lipovac's endorsements don't end at a local or state level. He was also a national finalist for the NHSACH National Athletic Director of the Year in 2010 and 2016.