Woodward-Granger wrestling searches for next big thing

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Woodward-Granger wrestling reached the program's pinnacle with a two-time state champion last season. Now the team faces a soft reset as the Hawks aim to keep that momentum moving forward with new blood.

Carrying Fisher's legacy

Cody Fisher ran two victory laps at state as a Hawk and though he's gone, head coach Dave Smeltzer said the modern legend's impact is palpable. The wave of wrestlers that shared the mat with the Iowa State import saw his work ethic in action while the new blood had watched his rise to greatness from afar with equal motivation.

"I actually talked about it today. His work ethic rubbed off on all the other kids," Smeltzer said. "The kids have seen how successful he was and the young kids coming through the Beaver Creek and middle school program saw how successful he was putting in the time."

Future is now

Fisher isn't the only absent name from last year's roster. So is fellow state qualifier Tyler Lawrenson and a couple of other seniors. That has created space for eight freshmen to fight for spots on the team with hopes to be four-year starters like Fisher.

"I think we've got a couple of sleepers at 106," Smeltzer said. "We've got some good experience. They've got good technique. If I can get them to get the work ethic now, they're going to be good."

Alec Saxon and Holden Heard look to compete at the 106 stage, or possibly at 113 while Oliver Potter takes aim at 132 after establishing himself at the youth ranks.

"We're gonna start building. We're starting to get these Beaver Creek kids and come up their middle school year. Then the next couple of years, we're going to keep getting more and more."

Aim for the Well

Despite the unknown presence of a bulk of the roster, Smeltzer has high hopes to get even more Hawks to the Wells Fargo Arena this year.

The Hawks have quite an intriguing scenario with two district qualifiers that faced each other last year at 106 pounds. Now they're on the same team and have put on some extra muscle in hopes to take the next step.

Riece Graham (126) comes to Woodward after running to state last year after defeating Peyton Nixon (120) in the district finals.

As seniors, Jon McKeever (170) Kade Polich (182) and Devin Brown (195) all look to be solid leaders for the team as does junior Dustin Harney (152). Of that group, Harney is the only one that qualified for the district tournament. Coming off a district football selection, junior Alex Evans (285) has high aspirations after getting valuable mat time while Lawrenson was injured.