Perry wrestling reboots with promising, youthful squad

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Of the more than 30 wrestlers currently on roster, only four graduate this school year. That's quite the difference compared to last year's roster dominated by the senior class, leaving a wide-open door for the future to introduce itself to Perry as the team leans on some young, albeit experienced talent.

State-bound

The Bluejays sent two boys to the state tournament last season where senior Erick Funez made an appearance in the 160-pound class and sophomore Cole Nelson grabbed sixth-place in the 106 division in Class 2A. Now a junior, Nelson aims to return to state in the 120 class.

"At this point, it's about him believing that he is putting in the work that he is good enough to reach his goals that he set for himself," head coach Mark Weber said. "There are guys in the way who beat him in the past, then it's about getting revenge and proving that he improved from last year."

With Nelson going up two weight classes and Riece Graham moving to Woodward-Granger, junior Taylor Atwell looks to have a spot on the roster a 106. Not only does she aim to return to the girls state tournament, but make an even bigger mark at the varsity level.

"She's worked hard for it," Weber said. "I think she'll be ready for it. I think she learned a lot about herself last year and now she's better than she thinks. She's tougher than she thinks. Last year was a good confidence builder for her."

Sophomore Hailey Peterson also hopes to get some looks at the 106 spot and make a second bid for the state tournament.

Opportunity knocks

More roster spots with high expectations have opened down the call sheet. Starting the season at 152, senior Jeb Stewart returns to the mat after missing last year due to injury. He was a district qualifier as a sophomore and aims to compete at 145 later in the season.

At 126, Tanner Burgin aims to amp up his production this season and build off his fourth-place finish at the conference meet. Elsewhere, the Bluejays roster holds a number of question marks with young talent that has yet to see substantial varsity mat minutes.

"There might be a spot where a freshman can squeeze in but a lot of them are still pretty inexperienced or they just need time and intensity at the high school level," Weber said.

One of the dozen freshmen vying for a roster spot, Keegan Snyder hopes to drop in at 160 or 170 after placing eighth at the state AAU tournament in March.

Getting sharper

Perry went against a tough slate in the Raccoon River Conference and placed sixth with only two top-two finishers. That doesn't get any easier this season with the addition of North Polk and Gilbert. Two accomplished schools, Weber said he welcomes their addition to help push Perry even further.

"If you're ready for good competition, it's just going to make you better. North Polk has some good wrestlers. Gilbert has some good wrestlers that we both saw at districts and sectionals," Weber said. "So I think it's a good addition. It's about our kids just wanting to wrestle other good competition. Iron sharpens iron."