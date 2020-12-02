Woodward-Granger girls basketball searches for new identity

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Any spectator at the Nov. 20 season-opener for Woodward-Granger girls basketball could tell this year's team is almost entirely different than last year's team as soon as the starting lineup was announced. Only one full-time starter returns.

Despite last year's high performance with a young roster that was on the cusp of a state tournament appearance, the Hawks are placed in a position to rebuild once again.

Rebuild mode

Head coach Gary Dresback has been through rebuilding seasons before but not this quickly after finding peak success. After five consecutive winning seasons from 2010-2014, the program suffered three years of single-digit win totals. That was snapped by the previous two groups predominantly led by two-time conference honoree Emma Anderson. Last season, freshman Finley Fitzgerald helped further propel the team. Now they're both gone.

Anderson is now at South Central Calhoun where her father took a position as the district superintendent. Fitzgerald transferred to Dallas Center-Grimes.

"We lost a lot of pieces and we're not going to dwell on what we lost because ain't nobody else coming through the door to help us," Dresback said.

Building blocks

Without those two conference selections back, the Hawks suddenly lose half of the team's assists and points on the senior class graduating. Now just 20 percent of the Hawks' scoring and rebounds come back, putting the spotlight on the team's only experienced starter.

Darby Nixon started 22 of 23 games last year as a sophomore predominantly focused on defense where she was second among the team with 1.9 steals per game. As the team's top returning scorer (5.7 pts/g), she'll undoubtedly see more action with the rock.

"We're going to ask her to grow a lot more. But she's made strides," Dresback said. "She understands the game fairly well, sees things happening on the floor."

Ava Petersen is the only other player that has played in more than 10 varsity games.

Searching for identity

With so much of the team's experience evaporated, the team's identity is yet to be discovered. Dresback said without the same depth at guard, in particular, the team won't be able to run as many specific sets or let plays develop with screens with the ball in just one player's hands.

"We're not capable of those kinds of sets with this group," Dresback added. "We've got to make it more of a five-person mentality in terms of the way we try to attack."

As of the team's first game, the next three players up were Faith Kuehl, Rian Jamison and Grace Deputy, all of whom made their first starts. At 5-foot-11, Deputy steps in as the team's primary force down low, learning to tap into her volleyball experience.

"Go block a shot like you block a volleyball. Stay up there. And she's like 'Oh, that makes sense,'" Dresback said. "So some of those things we've come along nicely. I think there's enough skill and talent there that it can develop."

The team has five freshmen on the roster that hope to make an impact. Georgia Simmons and Libby Grell have already made headlines in other sports. Time will tell who else gets in the mix, Dresback said:

"Like I told them, we've got to figure out how we can play best with five of us on the floor. We're still trying to figure that out."