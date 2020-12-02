Woodward-Granger basketball looks to keep brand alive with whole new class of talent

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

There's a tough act to follow in Woodward-Granger, a team that made its first-ever state tournament appearance last season. That came on the heels of a talented, close-knit group of seniors that had been playing together since elementary days.

The names on their jerseys may have changed this season but the Hawks come back with a similar class ready to make as big of a splash if they can hurdle some initial obstacles.

Familiar faces

While this season's players may not look familiar to everyone, they certainly know each other. Like the class of 2020, this team has built a rapport together even before junior high with most of the seniors playing on the same team coached by Coby Peters' dad.

"They haven't been a bad team," head coach Brent Achenbach said. "They just ended up behind a really good class and haven't had the varsity experience."

Perhaps the returning team's greatest experience was on the practice floor last year. Achenbach said the extra practices the team had in the run to state was an invaluable asset for this year's squad, constantly playing scout team against perennial all-conference talent and holding their own.

"Last year they played against [the state tournament] guys all year," Achenbach said. "That just made them better."

Excused absences

Regardless of the glass half full perspective, the simple truth is the Hawks lose the most production in all of Iowa. With the top eight producers gone, all of just 33 points return to the floor. And some of Woodward's most proven athletes in other sports like Trevor Simmons (personal), Jake Lego (injury) and Dane Polich (injury) are also unavailable.

Ready for the spotlight

Such loss of talent leaves a window of opportunity for role players to make their mark. Dylan Backe returns with 16 points and seven rebounds in 14 game appearances last year. He looks to take over Bryce Achenbach's role at point guard.

"Dylan Backe would have played for a lot of teams last year," coach Achenbach said. "It's just unfortunate he was on that team, if you can call it unfortunate."

He added that Worth Henry, Cody Peters and Walker Deputy look to be vital pieces that have been in the system for four years. That synergy has helped spread the team's offensive scheme even beyond last year's scope, and newcomer Dan Hamill (a transfer from Tennessee) looks to be an instant contributor.

The team's defensive proficiency is another matter as last year's team allowed all of 43.2 points per game. That was a big jump as the team better grasped the team's zone and man scheme for eight points better than the previous campaign.

"We have some basic philosophies that I like to follow. We're always going to be a team that tries to play good defense and pressure the ball," Achenbach said. "Now with this group, a little less experience when we press, we'll have to wait and see how that come along."