Woodward-Granger hires longtime Perry baseball coach Mike Long

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Woodward-Granger baseball will begin a new era this summer. After 10 seasons under Eric Evans, the Hawks announced a new hire at Monday's school board meeting.

After two years of retirement, Mike Long, who coached Perry baseball for 40 years, steps in as the new head coach following Evans' taking the vacant seat at Des Moines Roosevelt.

It was Long's long resume featuring over 700 career wins and six state tournament appearances that put him over the top among the 11 total applicants. In a call, Long said he had been following Woodward-Granger's ascension over the last few years and felt it was the right opportunity to get back into the high school level after coaching his grandson's youth team in Madrid.

"One of the things [my college coach] emphasized was bunting, moving the baserunners over that way and that's what I always did with Perry," Long said. "We stole a lot of bases and bunted a lot. Squeezed a lot of runs. Then we also really emphasized having a great defense."

Long's staff will be determined later in the offseason. Three current assistants applied for the head coaching role and have expressed interest to stay with the program. Long said he hopes they will stay on board where they all can help elevate each other's coaching.

Regardless of the pedigree Long steps in with, he has large shoes to fill for Evans' strong bond with his players.

"He loves us. If we ever need anything, he let us know that we can talk to him," senior third baseman/pitcher Trevor Simmons told the Perry Chief.

All-district utility player Colby Tague echoed the same thoughts and Evans' ability to rally the team with rare enthusiasm to get the team ready each season. And year-in, year-out, that meant firing up the bullpen with developmental talent.

"He was a pitcher in college and you saw (that) through all our pitching stats," Tague said. "Several all-state guys through pitching. He definitely impacted a lot of us kids."

Among those that saw direct impact, Simmons and senior Christian Husmann had similar experiences with Evans. Neither came to the team with dreams of pitching but now head into 2021 as potential mainstays in the rotation.

"I'd never pitched eighth grade through sophomore year. Junior year I got forced into it," Husmann said. "He really pushed me to become better at what I did. And next year I'll be pitching because of that."