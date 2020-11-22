Woodward-Granger places 14 on all-district roster

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Following the conclusion of championship weekend, 14 Woodward-Granger football players were named to the all-district team. State runner-up Van Meter with 15 honorees was the only team with more selections among the six teams in Class 1A-8.

First-Team

Kade Polich* (Sr, RB); Alex Evans* (Sr, OL); Christian Husmann (Sr, WR); Trevor Simmons (Sr; LB), Worth Henry (Sr; DB)

An honorable mention on last year's list Evans was a unanimous selection this season as the Hawks' leading hand in the dirt. Polich was also unanimously selected as he doubled as both the team's leading rusher and blocker splitting time as halfback and fullback. Polich was second in the district with 7.1 yards per carry and totaled 796 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Husmann was one of the most electric players all season as well with 399 yards and six touchdowns. He ranked eighth with 16 catches but third in yardage, proving to be one of the biggest home run players.

Simmons and Henry each made an impact on offense but were selected for their stout defense after being second-team honorees last season. Simmons ranked sixth in the district with 49.5 tackles and made five wrap-ups behind he line. Henry totaled 32 tackles and had one interception with teams rarely throwing his way.

*Unanimous selection

Second-Team

Jake Lego (Jr, RB); Kris Kammerer (Sr, OL); Trey Lettow (Sr, OL); Garrett Burkhart (Sr, DL); Dane Polich (So, LB); Dylan McCaulley (So, DB)

Kammerer and Lettow made the district team for the second time and undoubtedly helped Lego get off to a dominant start his first year in Woodward. Before his mid-season injury, Lego led the team with 528 yards and seven touchdowns.

Burkhart was one of the most efficient lane cloggers. He finished with four sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. Polich made an impact with 36 tackles and three sacks while McCaulley had 31 tackles out of the secondary.

Honorable Mention

Hunter Heard (Sr, OL); Jack Meusburger (Sr, OL); Jon McKeever (Sr, OL)

Heard and McKeever's mentions brings the Hawks to a perfect 5-of-5 linemen selected to the district roster. That made for an easy transition in the backfield between Polich and Lego running between the lanes. McKeever was second on the team with 44 tackles, and first with five sacks and eight tackles for loss.