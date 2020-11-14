Perry's Karolus swims in second state meet of year

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Three weeks after representing Perry at the state meet, junior Jaylene Karolus was back in the state ranks as she swam at the state swim meet Friday in Marshalltown.

With two school records in tow, the junior was in the pool for both the 50 and 100 yard freestyle events, competing among 32 girls in both events. In order to advance to the next round, she’d need to break her records once again as only the top half would move forward.

Clocked at 25.25 seconds, Karolus placed 27th in the 50 freestyle while she stood a couple of notches higher in 24th place with a time of 55.32 seconds in the 100 freestyle. Cutoffs for advancement were 24.64 seconds and 54.55 seconds respectively. The junior set the school marks in both events earlier in the season with times of 25.05 and 54.55 seconds.

Karolus is the first state qualifier for Perry since Christina Dowd qualified in 2000. As a team that comprised mostly of freshmen this season, Perry hopes to see multiple Jayettes reach those ranks for the first time since 1998.