Perry Pulse dances on to state competition with a twist

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Over two months of preparation led to this moment. While the team started practicing at the same time as the football and volleyball teams, the Perry Pulse Dance Team is about to make their primetime debut.

Because of schools canceling competitions due to the coronavirus, the dance team's first competition will come Wednesday, Nov. 18 at the Wells Fargo Arena. Most seasons, Perry would have had at least one critique event where the team would make adjustments for the state judges. On top of the lack of experience, this year's competition will be judged virtually, adding yet another factor of the unknown.

Pulse head coach Faye Southward said due to the virtual setup and formations abiding to social distancing, choreography has been tailored more as if they're performing for football halftime shows as opposed to basketball performances. Southward added that another challenge of the move to a virtual show means the team has needed to focus on bigger, "super-exaggerated" movements than in previous shows in both the Pom and Hip Hop categories.

Co-captain Macie Mosher said that the virtual aspect has brought new pressure to the already intense showcase.

"We have to dance 10 times bigger and be stronger because [the judges] are not there in-person. They have to see it over a computer screen. We just have to be super strong and in the right mindset," Mosher said.

This season has already been a test of mental endurance as the team has endured multiple quarantines through the months of prep. That has created a hybrid season as the team has not only had to dance with facemasks but also conducted sessions over Zoom to keep everyone on track.

"It's just not the same as last year where we actually got to be playing around, having the same bonding groups and get to know each other," co-captain Leslie Ramos said.

Yet, the enthusiasm remains high as the team approaches its biggest public appearance since the football season.

"This year's state means everything to me," Mosher said. "With everything going on, it just means everything to be able to go and perform one last time, represent Perry."

Perry will compete in Class 9 for Pom and Class 5 for Hip Hop. Competing in groups of 12, Mosher said the team's goal is to hit the scoring threshold to place in the top five after narrowly missing in 2019 by less than two points.