Perry student-athletes earn academic awards, multiple all-state honors

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

After individual football and volleyball players were recognized for their efforts on the field and the court, Perry also saw a number of its fall student-athletes recognized for their excellence in the classroom. Both the girls and boys cross country teams and the volleyball team were awarded the Distinguished Academic award from the IGHSAU and ISHAA, all three with a collective GPA above 3.25 for the semester.

On top of the volleyball team's recognition, Bella Nath, Jasmine Shriver and Quinn Whiton all earned academic all-state recognition with a GPA of 3.85 or higher. That automatically netted them academic all-conference status along with Taylor Atwell, Ashley Cerna, Jenisis Cerna, Lani Fish and Peyton Tunink.

Jayettes cross country boasted a perfect rate of academic all-conference selections with all five runners holding GPAs of 3.25 or higher. Cris Gomez, Misty Gomez, Jaylene Karolus, Michelle Tobar and Kennedy Tunink all qualified, as did managers Amy Aguirre and Elizabeth Rodriguez.

The conference also honored Bluejay runners Bryce Anliker, Orlando Gonzalez and Gannon Meis for their individual merits.