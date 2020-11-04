Woodward-Granger volleyball lands five on conference list

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

While the Hawks season wrapped up their season last week in the regional semifinals for the third straight year, Woodward-Granger (12-15, 7-3) makes another headline with five players named to the West Central all-conference team.

Elly Polich (Sr.) - 1st team

A first-team selection last season as well, Polich once again was a commanding force for the Hawks. She ranked third in the WCC with 118 kills in conference play and 11th with 94 digs. She statistically peaked with 16 kills in a 3-0 win over Panorama.

Natalie Weaver (Sr.) - 2nd

Weaver made a big impression in multiple phases of the game as a senior leader for the Hawks. She aced 32 serves and logged 84 kills, ranked third and sixth respectively. Stopping the Hawks when Weaver was hot was a tall measure as Madrid learned when she had a career-high 10 aces.

Darby Nixon (Jr.) - 2nd

Nixon makes the second-team for the second time as the team's starting libero. She left her junior season ranked seventh with 3.7 digs per set.

Brayten Ashman (Jr.) - Honorable Mention

The junior outside hitter brought a new dimension to the Hawks as she had a team-high 18 blocks in conference action. She also had six more kills (19) than as a sophomore.

Faith Keuhl (Sr.) - Honorable Mention

A full-time starter after seeing part-time action last season, Keuhl's most tangible impact came from the service line as she was 96-of-97 on serves to help prime the Hawks' offense. That 99 percent efficiency was the best in the conference.