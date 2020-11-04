3 Things to Know: Perry volleyball

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Perry volleyball had expectations to climb the ladder even higher this season with a roster nearly identical to last year's 11-win team. While the team's quarantine in September didn't help raise that win count, the Jayettes found themselves positioned for a 3-27 total record and were outlasted by all nine conference members. These are the things to know for 2021.

Lopsided conference

Life in the Raccoon River Conference has not been easy, and it was even tougher this season with the addition of state qualifier Gilbert. There were four total squads with win totals above 20 this season in the RRC. The remaining six schools including Perry had losing records.

That chasm in performance had ramifications in RRC from top to bottom. Perry was one of four teams — along with Boone, Carlisle and ADM — in the conference to go winless against teams with winning records.

End of an era

Since 2010, there have been 47 Jayettes to suit up for varsity action. Only a dozen of those players have been on the court from freshman to senior year. Of that group, two come from the Class of 2021 as Kacy Nevitt and Quinn Whiton were mainstays of Perry's roster since 2017.

Among players since the start of 2010, Nevitt leaves with the third-most kills (558) and second-most blocks (124). Whiton also clocks in third overall with 735 career assists. Playing for three years, Jasmine Shriver ranked third with 558 digs.

Young and experienced

Perry is positioned to add a few more names to that list of four-season players. This season, the Jayettes saw Addison Huntington, Callie Steva and Maci Tunink step on the floor as freshmen. In for 48 sets, Huntington saw the most action and produced 48 digs while Steva and Tunink played in 20 and 14 sets respectively.

They're not the only youthful names that look to make bigger waves next season with the vacancies left by the senior class. Sophomores Ashley Cerna and Taylor Atwell have been rostered two seasons. Atwell comes in with experience filling in for Whiton. Cerna has even more experience as a full-time starter, totaling 195 digs, the most among Perry freshman/sophomore seasons since 2014. And returning as seniors, Jayna Kenney and Peyton Tunink will have four years under the belts as well.