3 Things to Know: Perry football

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

There's no sugar-coating it. Perry football experienced a third straight winless season to become the first program in Iowa to suffer such a streak in at least a decade.

But the Bluejays starters won't be cut from the team for unfilled, multi-million dollar contracts. First-year activities director Scott Pierce won't clean house and move on from rookie head coach Bryce Pierce or his staff. From a personnel point of view, most things will stay the same. Though, there's a chance one big change is coming for 2021.

The Replacements

As the roster stands, there won't be many replacements as in years past. Perry had 17 seniors in 2018, 15 in 2019 and just six players graduate this season. By default, the bulk of Perry's numbers came from players with at least one more year of eligibility.

Both quarterbacks Jeremiah Baker and Jeremiah Cregeen were juniors. Starting running back Abe Ruiz and wide receiver Cayden Widen also graduate in 2022, as does district first-team lineman Emmanuel Soto. There are 18 total juniors ready to return, almost entirely starters.

Historical precedence

Perry lost every game in 1979 and became the talk of the state when they had an undefeated regular season in 1980. Replicating that turnaround is rare, but there have been recent case studies.

In 2012, New London produced the lowest yardage in the state. With just 977 yards, the Tigers finished 0-9 for the second year in a row. Five seasons later, they were state champions. There's one major caveat, the IHSAA transitioned New London into 8-man competition in 2018 and the Tigers haven't lost more than three times in a season since then.

Breaking up is hard to do

In 2018, the IHSAA stepped in to reclassify dozens of schools, partially in an effort to "improve competitive balance" for at least two more years. Schools were re-classed again in 2020, particularly focused on Class 4A with a "success model" that measured teams' results of the past four seasons.

Should the IHSAA implement that same "success model" for 3A schools, the Bluejays could soon find themselves among new competition closer resembling the current participation level in Perry. Teams in Perry's district were left without developmental JV games while varsity competition was won before halftime against Perry.

Another point of contention has been comparative resources. Nearly 75 percent of Perry's students qualify for free or reduced lunch, double to triple the rate of other teams in the district. Such factors have been implemented in Colorado, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington to improve competition.

Should Perry petition to change class, reclassification would likely be determined in February.