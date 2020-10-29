Perry's Shriver lands on Raccoon River Conference volleyball roster

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Playing in an already abbreviated season, it was one of Perry's players with even less playing time that made the biggest impact according to the Raccoon River Conference voters. After two Jayettes made the all-conference roster last season, Perry senior Jasmine Shriver was the team's sole honoree this season.

Playing in seven of nine conference matches due to an early season injury, Shriver made an impact across the entire court. She ranked second among the team with 35 kills, first with 91 digs, and held a serve rating of 89 percent in conference action. As a junior, Shriver had just 11 kills and 38 digs by comparison.

Among conference counterparts, Shriver's 4.1 digs per set ranked eighth overall while her work at the net of 1.6 kills per set ranked 20th. Her efforts earned Shriver a spot on the Raccoon River Conference Honorable Mention team.

Shriver was one of six seniors on the team this season. The team's conference kills leader Kacy Nevitt (53), assists leader Quinn Whiton (100) and most efficient server Jenisis Cerna (98 percent) are also among the Class of 2021. Lanie Fish and Bella Nath also contributed and were on the varsity for two seasons.

"They were good for our program. They stepped in as sophomores and played as juniors," head coach John Fulton said after the season's final game. "They played this year. And you know, we're gonna miss their output at the end of the day. But they'll move on to do better things."