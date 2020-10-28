Two more records fall for Perry swim in regular season finale

Sean Cordy

More than a week since the team's last time in the water, Perry swim closed its regular season with a split series Tuesday. Going up against Carroll and Algona simultaneously, the Jayettes won 53-40 against the latter while the hosting Tigers won 66-28 to leave Perry with a season dual record of 9-4.

Leading the charge for Perry, junior standout Jaylene Karolus cracked the school record book open twice as she hit new marks in the 50 yard freestyle (25.98 seconds) and brought down her 100 freestyle (57.57 seconds) once again.

Her time in the 50 free was good enough to take .15 seconds off the record previously held by Christina Dowd since 2000. She dropped her other record time by .29 seconds and won both contests outright. She'll look to add to her record-breaking checklist as she heads to the state cross country meet Friday.

Karolus was joined on the leaderboard by Sophia McDevitt who claimed first overall in the 200 freestyle (2:25.6). Perry's other outright win came in the 400 freestyle relay (4:13.5) with Karolus, McDevitt, Jenna Nelson and Zoe Hibbert. Carroll was a tough host as the Tigers won every other event.

There were still more records to be found, though, as Emily Dowd hit a new milestone in the 500 freestyle (6:55:6) as did Rhylan Agan in the 200 freestyle (3:11.6) for nearly half a second improvement. McDevitt, Holwegner, Hibbert and Emily Dowd also hit a new stride in the medley relay (2:12.9) behind two Carroll squads.

The team now has a week and a half of preparation ahead of the regional meet Saturday, Nov. 7 in Johnston.