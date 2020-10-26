Perry lands eight on all-district football roster

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Perry's highlight of a winless 2020 campaign came on the final play of the season and that momentum has continued a week later as eight Bluejays landed on the Class 3A-8 all-district roster.

The team had seven players earn honors last season. This year the Bluejays saw one extra name on the roster, exclusively on defense. Extra spaces were available due to Des Moines Hoover's voided season, leaving only ADM, Dallas Center-Grimes, Norwalk and Winterset as competition.

Statistics below account for district games.

Emmanuel Soto (Jr.) - 1st team DL

A first-team selection last year, Soto led the team with 22.5 total tackles and five tackles for loss to build on his work as a junior when he had three TFLs.

Gavin Hegstrom (So.) - 2nd LB

Working from the nucleus of the defense, Hegstrom was in on 16 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery, and one sack. Of the 61 district players selected, Hegstrom is just one of three sophomores.

Juan Hernandez (S0.) - 2nd DB

Hernandez and Hegstrom make up the only sophomore duo on the district list. He had 8.5 total tackles. His lone interception came outside of district play but his work stifling receivers impressed enough to qualify here.

Tanner Burgin (Jr.) - 2nd DB

Burgin also helped out in the secondary with Hernandez. Their selection makes Perry the lone team with two DBs selected. Burgin was third on the team with 12.5 tackles.

Honorable mentions

Franny Colin (Sr - DL), Dalton Scott (Sr - DL), Miguel Sierra (Sr - DL), Pablo Calderon (Jr - DL) were also selected to the district roster for their efforts on the defensive side of the ball. Sierra is a two-time selection while the surrounding three were selected for the first time after serving as primary starters for the Bluejays.