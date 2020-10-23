Woodward-Granger XC season wraps at state qualifying meet

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Woodward-Granger's running shoes will sit in the footlocker until next year as the Hawks left Friday's rescheduled cross country qualifying run in Panorama without a ticket to next week's state meet. Competing against 12 other teams, Woodward's boys placed 12th while the girls squad took 13th place.

Individual runners placed in the top 15 runners would advance to the state meet. The cutoff for girls was at 22 minutes 7 seconds while the final boys qualifier crossed in 18:34. That would have been enough for the Hawks' top finisher in Marshalltown last year to make it through by eight seconds among the boys runners.

The Hawks will have to wait another year to see if Carsten Wright (35th, 19:32) can make the leap and join the heralded field. Behind him, senior Xavier Ibarra (64th, 21:12) took his final strides in high school competition, as did Riece Graham (84th, 24:00) and Kurt Crouse (92nd, 25:27). Projected to return next year, underclassmen Sterling Parkinson (82nd, 23:07), Dillon Limoges (87th, 23:57), and Healey Hill (90th, 24:27) also put in time.

Freshman Libby Grell (55th, 25:13) was the closest in line on the girls' trail. The team's top finisher all season long in her first high school action, Grell was the 19th placed ninth-grader overall. As they have throughout the fall campaign, Sydney Grell (72nd, 26:52) and Katie Grell (74th, 27:16) were next in line for the Hawks to complete the family trifecta.

Makenzie Dresback (75th, 27:31); Kaitlyn Smith (79th, 28:06); Madisyn Mann (87th, 30:00); and Avery Smith (89th, 30:46) completed W-G's slate. Without a single senior girl, the team anticipates very little change to the roster in 2021.