Hawks overcome progressing Madrid volleyball in quarterfinals

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Woodward-Granger (12-14) made a shortened season even shorter for Madrid (2-13) as the Hawks sent the Tigers packing Wednesday from the regional quarterfinal round in a 3-0 shutout for the second time in two weeks.

The Tigers certainly didn't fail to make it an interesting night as they gradually threatened the scoreboard. After losing the first set 25-10, Madrid progressed to score 12 and 15 points in the next two rounds to tighten the margin and extend the time on the court.

That was only delaying the inevitable considering the Hawks' ability to capture momentum for long stretches. Most notably, Natalie Weaver served for 10 straight points in the first round, picking up a majority of her 10 aces on the night, a new career-high.

Audrey Simmons and Brayten Ashman also peaked Wednesday with six and four aces respectively as the team combined for 24 total for the Hawks' highest mark this season. Comparatively, Madrid was granted only one ace against Woodward's defense.

Most of the Tigers' work came from the front row with 14 kills in total led by Jillian Dodds (4) and Ella Santi (3) with Josie Springer as the springboard assisting seven times. That was again outmatched by the Hawks with 27 kills with Elly Polich (11) and Natalie Weaver (9) as the team leaders. Simmons was in on the action with 17 assists as well, her most since the season opener.

With the season brought to a close, the rebuild in Madrid continues as the Tigers look for their first double-digit win total since 2017. Moving into 2021, they are projected to return four starters as Murry and Gibbons are the only two senior starters that will vacate spots. Both Dodds and Springer, the team's leading scorer and setter are both set to return for their senior seasons.

Meanwhile, the only future on Woodward-Granger's mind is what's on deck Wednesday night at South Hardin (19-14) for the semifinals. The Hawks haven't been able to escape this round since 2014 and the second-seeded Tigers are gunning for their first-ever state tournament appearance.

Quite the matchup ahead, South Hardin has been one of the fastest-paced teams in the entire class as the Tigers attempt 94 kills per set compared to Woodward at just 73. The Hawks make up for that with improved efficiency at 14.2 percent compared to the Tigers' 11.2 percent rate. As shown in Wednesday's game, W-G is also at its best when its servers prevent teams from making contact. The Hawks hold a two ace average over South Hardin. And after a neck-and-neck battle against a ranked Van Meter squad, the Hawks look to stir up more competition.