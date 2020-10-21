Perry sees season end in rematch against Bondurant-Farrar

Sean Cordy

The road has come to an end for Perry volleyball as the Jayettes (3-27) exit the season with a 3-0 loss to No. 14 Bondurant-Farrar (24-10) in Tuesday's quarterfinal matchup.

A familiar story

No, you're not reading last week's paper. A week after losing to Bondurant, the Jayettes found themselves in the same gym in postseason action.

While that gave Perry a week of situational prep fresh in the team's mind, focusing on Bondurant's floating serves, the hosting Lady Jayettes also had that same amount of time to focus on Perry's gaps.

"(Bondurant coach) Ray is an excellent coach. Those girls see a weakness and they exploit it," head coach John Fulton said. "They do a good job. As soon as we shank one, it's going right back at em and we just don't have the depth and didn't have an answer for that."

The regular season meeting for these conference rivals ended in an average advantage of 11.7 points for Bondurant while Tuesday's action saw that margin increase to 16.7 points. Perry's closest round came in the final set when Lanie Fish stepped in for a string of serves at the end to bring the score to 25-11.

Don't call it a disappointment

Coming into the season, Fulton had high hopes to improve upon last year's campaign that produced Perry's first double-digit win total since 2015. Certainly not helped by a number of corona-cancellations, the team fell back in the standings. But that doesn't mean the coaching staff was any less proud despite high expectations.

"Yes, the wins didn't get there and I know I [said] that we wanted to win this year and anything less would be a disappointment," Fulton said. "But I don't classify this as a disappointment. Never do. They did everything that was asked."

Final chapter

Overall, Tuesday marked the last time Jayette fans would see the seniors after developing into the team's most prolific leaders.

"They were good for our program," Fulton said. "[Most] stepped in as sophomores and played as juniors and this year. We're gonna miss their output but they'll all move on to better things."

Jasmine Shriver and Kacy Nevitt each led Perry with four kills. Shriver also had the team's best mark with 13 digs. Jenisis Cerna was next in line with five digs. Quinn Whiton — coming back this year after an injury cut her junior season short — was second with three assists behind junior Jayna Kenney's six assists. Bella Nath also contributed and played in all three sets to close her career.