Hawks blitz by Colfax-Mingo in opening playoff round

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Playing in the opening round of the postseason Friday at home against Colfax-Mingo (0-8), Woodward-Granger (6-2) pulled off a giant 51-14 win with all of the Hawks points coming in the first half.

Blink and you'll miss it

After all of two minutes, Woodward led16-0 over the Tigerhawks. That's what happens when Dane Polich makes a house call on an opening drive interception and the offense follows up with a 42-yard bomb from Trevor Simmons to Worth Henry. That hustling mentality kept the stat keepers busy as the Hawks putting together one of their most prolific lines of the season.

On just seven carries, running back Kade Polich pushed through for two touchdowns and 103 yard, his third time this season crossing the century milestone. Now with Jake Lego out with an injury extending into basketball season, Polich has entered a whole new role as the bell cow. But running behind one of the most tenured offensive lines in the state has him feeling ready for what's on the horizon.

"We've all had fun. We're serious when we need to and got after in practice, got after it in games," Polich said. "Lost a few but I'm proud of our guys. Proud of what we've accomplished."

Helping ease some of the workload from the team's leading rusher, Dylan Bird was thrown for 17 touches for 101 yards. He had just 18 carries coming into the game. Head coach George Ashman said he wanted to get the junior involved "right away and make certain" of the team's depth moving forward in the postseason.

Also getting in on the action, Trevor Simmons tossed two touchdowns and 164 yards while completing 6-of-8 passes. Worth Henry led the team with five receptions and 77 yards while Christian Husmann danced 70 yards to the end zone on his lone reception.

Serving more turnovers than a bakery

There was very little time for the offense to rest up in the first half as the Hawks defense produced five turnovers to help push the score in multiple ways.

With Colfax pinned inside its five yard line, Jack Muesberger landed on a fumble as a gang of Hawks wrangled Cole Bracewell in the end zone for the second defensive TD of the night after Dane Polich's opening pick-six. The two would have won the game outright if not for the Tigerhawks scoring twice in the second half while the Hawks starters rested.

Collin Nardini and Carter Moran each logged an interception.

Without any real threat of Colfax scoring for the bulk of the game, Ashman said he was thrilled to see the team come up with a stop during the lone red zone situation of the first half.

"That was really good to get into it," Ashman said. "Really good stand for us because they could very easily have been pissed that we threw that interception and ran it down there. That's a good thing for building for next week."

They're coming

Two simple words from Kade Polich, "We're coming."

Playing in Pod 15, the Hawks travel to the state border for a visit with the No. 7 Underwood Eagles coming off a 49-7 win over West Central Valley. By comparison, the Hawks won a 53-7 rout against the Wildcats.

The similarity doesn't stop there. Ashman said the Eagles remind him of Panorama which beat the Hawks 10-0 this season. Underwood also boasts one of the top defenses in the state as the Eagles allow just 9.7 points per game.

Along with an experienced defense, they also boast a prolific offense that leans on senior quarterback Domonic Walker with his nearly 2,000 yards and 19 touchdown passes while also acting as the team's leading rusher.