Perry swimming sees another improved record, splits latest meet

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Taking a scenic drive up to Spencer to wrap the regular season, the Perry swim team split Tuesday's dual meet against Spencer and Atlantic. The Jayettes fell 66-28 to their hosts but pulled away with a 47-33 win over Atlantic thanks to a number of first-place finishes on the night.

After setting the school record in the 100 yard freestyle last week, Jaylene Karolus once again headlined the scoresheet as she finished two-hundredths of a second faster in this week's waters with a time of 57.57 seconds for first place overall.

Joining her on the podium, Sophia McDevitt had two of the night's top times as she took first place in both the 200 medley (2:27) and 100 butterfly (1:06). McDevitt and Karolus also joined forces in the 200 free relay (1:53) and 400 free relay (4:10) along with Jenna Nelson and Zoe Hibbert to take second place overall.

Nelson enjoyed a first-place time against Spencer in the 200 freestyle (2:26) but finished behind two Atlantic swimmers. Also competing in solo events, Emily Dowd placed third against Spencer and second against Atlantic in both the 500 free (7:18) and 100 backstroke (1:29).

Amanda Holwegner placed second against Atlantic and third to Spencer in the 50 free (29.42 seconds) while competing on two relay teams that finished third to Spencer as well.

The Jayettes have a two week waiting period before their next meet Tuesday, Oct. 27 in Carroll for the regular season finale. Perry will then pay a visit to Ankeny on Saturday, Nov. 7 for regional competition.