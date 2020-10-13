Bondurant takes first victory over Perry ahead of regional matchup

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Perry volleyball had a postseason preview Tuesday night at No. 14 Bondurant-Farrar (18-10). The Jayettes (3-25) make the trek west again next week to take on the Lady Bluejays for the opening round of regionals, hoping to improve on the spread in a 3-0 loss.

Bondurant's record against Perry has been nothing short of impeccable as the Bluejays have won each set against the Jayettes since 2010. That streak continued again with a penchant for consistency as Perry posted scores of 13, 14 and 13 for an average loss of 11.7 points.

That was a bump in the right direction, moving along with the trend line set by Perry last year. The Jayettes lost by an average of 19.3 points two seasons ago and by 12.7 points last season against a .500 Bondurant squad.

Jasmine Shriver — who recorded her 500th career dig over the weekend — walked away as the team's leader in both kills (8) and digs (15). Kacy Nevitt was right behind with seven kills while freshman Callie Steva took a major step forward in the back row with a season-high seven digs.

Quinn Whiton was the team's top setter with eight assists followed by Jayna Kenney with five dishes. Meanwhile, Bondurant's centerpiece Tori Carroll was in constant motion as she set up her team with 40 assists, lifting five of her teammates to have at least seven kills.

Before Perry takes the road back to Bondurant's court for the playoffs, the Jayettes have one last regular season matchup Thursday with ADM (1-17) coming to town. Perry has not beaten the Tigers since 2010, coincidentally the last time ADM didn't have double digit wins in a season. Both teams are in-search of their first conference win.