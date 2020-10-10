Woodward-Granger football falls to Van Meter in regular-season finale

The Van Meter football team picked up their latest district title after besting district foe Woodward-Granger 41-0 in the regular-season finale on Friday, Oct. 9. The win officially gave the visiting Bulldogs their 13th district championship and fifth straight undefeated regular season.

Despite the excitement coming into the contest, it wasn't the outcome many thought it would be. There was 537 yards of total offense combined, but 462 of that came from Van Meter alone. Woodward-Granger was limited to a season-low 75 yards of total offense. In fact, that marked the fewest total yards in a game by Woodward-Granger since 2008.

Van Meter's defense dwarfed the normal production of the Hawks offense that came into the contest averaging over 300 yards per contest. The normally potent Woodward-Granger ground attack was limited to just five yards through the first half of play while the offense as a whole never managed to cross Van Meter's 48 yard line all game.

Van Meter held the edge most of the game and ended up securing their third straight shutout victory over Woodward-Granger.

Accounting for 56 percent of the total yard production, Van Meter's Dalten Van Pelt accumulated 259 total yards (187 rushing, 72 receiving), the most by a single Bulldog since 2011. Van Pelt accounted for the first two touchdown drives as the Bulldogs held a 14-0 lead with under five minutes remaining in the first half. A positive on the Woodward-Granger side was that the first score of the game had Van Meter use 17 plays, marking the most plays in a scoring drive for the Bulldogs this season.

Van Meter quarterback Jack Pettit had quite the night as well, tossing 195 yards through the air with three total touchdowns accounted for. He accounted for the next two scores which included a seven yard touchdown run and a 17-yard touchdown strike to Calvin Sieck.

Following a 21-0 halftime lead and a 34-0 lead after three, Van Meter found the end-zone two more times in the fourth quarter. Carter Durflinger accounted for the first fourth-quarter score while a 10-yard pass connection by Chris Schreck wrapped up the Van Meter scoring efforts for the game.

For Woodward-Granger overall, their 75 yards were largely compiled by Kade Polich with 21 yards rushing and Trevor Simmons with 27 yards passing. Defensively, Worth Henry led the way with seven solo tackles on the night.

"Woodward-Granger is a good team and they took it to us up front tonight," said Van Meter head coach Eric Trudo. "We just had to stick with our fundamentals and our line did that. We still have some things to work on which is good because it means we haven't hit our peak yet."

For the newly minted 5-2 Hawks, they will most likely take to the postseason in first-round action on Friday, Oct. 16.