Woodward football, volleyball land prime playoff matchups

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Football

Following Friday's loss to Van Meter, the Hawks missed out on the district title and the first-round bye. Instead, Woodward-Granger (5-2) gets another night at Hawk Stadium to take on Colfax-Mingo (0-7) on Friday, Oct. 16.

The Tigerhawks have been through some tough times and lost by an average of 37 points this season. However, they bookended their regular season with a 63-34 loss to Pella Christian — which beat the Hawks last year en route to a playoff bid — for their highest-scoring performance of the season.

A win would net the Hawks a meeting Oct. 23 with either West Central Valley (1-6) or Underwood (6-1) which clocked in at No. 5 overall in the latest polls following their first loss of the season.

Due to every school qualifying for the revised postseason this season, the surviving teams through two rounds will be re-bracketed before the next round of games Oct. 30.

Volleyball

Riding a four-game win streak after a win over Pleasantville to sit third in the conference standings, the Hawks (10-13) were handed the four-seed Class 2A-4 to host Madrid on Wednesday, Oct. 21 in the regional quarterfinals.

The Hawks already have one W against the Tigers this season, winning in three consecutive sets on the road this week. Madrid has been through the wringer in recent years and has not won a postseason match since the 2016 opening round.

Also in the Hawks' bracket are No. 5 overall East Sac County with an undefeated record as the top-seed, South Hardin at two and ACGC comes in third.

A win over Madrid would send the Hawks to South Hardin in the semifinals where Woodward exited last season against Grundy Center. The Hawks have not advanced to the title round since 2015.